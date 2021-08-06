A well-known event is returning to Vancouver Island this weekend.

After facing cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Campbell River’s Salmon Festival is back at Nunns Creek Park for one day only – tomorrow (Sat., Aug. 7th) from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm. While admission is free, donations are encouraged.

There’s a pancake breakfast, afternoon salmon barbeque, a beverage garden, and a handful of activities for the kids. At 3:00 pm, the Campbell River Rotary parade kicks off at 13th Avenue and Dogwood Street, cruising through downtown to 16th Avenue, with a final stop at the park.

And just like years past, organizers say the ‘Highland Gathering’ will feature pipe band and Celtic band competitions, solo piping and drumming, plus heavy events and dancing, with booths selling Scottish items.

