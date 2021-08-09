Vancouver Island teens Grace Smiley (left) and Tyson Brown (right) have been found (Photos supplied)

With her missing daughter found, a Vancouver Island mom is breathing a sigh of relief.

This morning (Monday), Nicky Smiley shared that her daughter, 16-year-old Grace Smiley, and her daughter’s boyfriend, 15-year-old Tyson Brown, were found safe and sound. They’re now on their way home, Nicky noted.

The BC RCMP tells Vista Radio that the pair was found on the Mainland.

Comox-native Grace was first reported missing by the Comox Valley RCMP last Tuesday, with Langford-native Tyson reported missing by the West Shore RCMP on Wednesday.