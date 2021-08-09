Some exciting news for library-goers on the North Island.

Starting tomorrow (Tues, Aug. 10th), the Port Hardy Library will offer expanded hours, plus more programs for families and adults.

“In total, the Port Hardy branch is extending its operating hours by 40 per cent, allowing customers to enjoy more time and more access to programs in their local branch,” staff say.

Expanded hours beginning August 10th will be:

Tuesday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Thursday 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Friday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

As well, the library will be offering a ‘Storytime’ every Tuesday through Saturday at 10:00 am, and an adult program every Wednesday. For more information about what’s happening at the Port Hardy Library, locals are encouraged to visit this website.