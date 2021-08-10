Heads up drivers, it could be a slow go in downtown Port Hardy this week.

According to the district, crews are completing a road infrastructure upgrade project from the intersection of Granville Street and Market Street to the intersection of Market Street and Main Street.

Construction started yesterday (Monday) and should wrap up by Friday. With this in mind, detours are currently in effect.

“Please be cautious around the work activities and observe all signage and posted detours,” the district notes.

Locals with any questions can reach out to the District of Port Hardy Public Works Department at (250) 949-7779.