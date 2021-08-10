The ‘Whole Community Vaccination Clinic’ has returned to Port Hardy.

Island Health staff is back at the Civic Centre on Columbia Street today, tomorrow and Thursday, from 9:00 am until 3:30 pm, providing first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents 12-years and older.

Appointments are required, Island Health notes. With this in mind, locals are reminded to make sure they’re registered in the provincial ‘Get Vaccinated’ system found online here. Alternatively, people can call 1 (833) 838-2323 to reserve their spot.

Next Wednesday, Aug. 18th, the ‘Whole Community’ clinic will be in Port Alice at the Community Centre on Marine Drive from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm.

Find more details here.