Excitement is building in Campbell River: Construction is now underway on the new 51-unit affordable housing development for women and their children.

Staff, clients, and supporters of the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society (CRNITS) say they’re thrilled to see ‘substantial work’ get underway this week at the project site on Fir Street.

According to the society, this latest endeavour will be named Eagle Harbour, providing programs for women at risk of abuse or violence, as well as long-term housing for senior women.

Four older buildings were demolished to make way for the new housing, and CRNITS says the City of Campbell River contributed ‘greatly’ to making it a reality. BC Housing provided funds for the project as well.

In town, CRNITS currently operates the Ann Elmore Transition House and Rose Harbour Transitional Housing. The latter of the two is located around the corner from Eagle Harbour. As well, they operate safe homes in remote locations.

Because Rose Harbour has had a significant waitlist since opening in 2013, with 60 households on the list last year alone, officials feel Eagle Harbour will help fill the housing gap. Executive director Valery Puetz says it’s a ‘natural addition’ to current programming, rounding out the society’s continuum of service.

Charity Golf Day Fast Approaching

In an effort to help support programming at all of CRNITS’ buildings, locals are encouraged to register by this Thursday (Aug. 12th) for the first annual ‘Drive Away Domestic Violence Charity Golf Day’ on Saturday, Aug. 21st at Campbell River Golf and Country Club.

However, the golf fundraiser will not only benefit the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society but the Comox Valley Transition Society as well.

The day of golf, which will follow strict COVID-19 protocols, will feature exciting events, CRNITS notes.

All funds raised will help to fund their programs and services that are provided for free to women, children, and families across the Comox Valley, Campbell River, and surrounding areas.

“The pandemic has shown that our services are needed more than ever in our communities, so we’re thrilled to be teaming up with the Comox Valley Transition Society for this first annual fundraising Golf Day,” Puetz adds.

For more information, including online registration and COVID-19 protocols, visit annelmorehouse.ca/golf or cvts.ca/golf/