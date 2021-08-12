Those on the North Island are asked to spread the word, letting others know that a local community is currently under a boil water advisory.

According to officials in Port McNeill, ‘trace amounts’ of E-coli were detected during routine testing, prompting the advisory to come into effect for the town.

With this in mind, residents should bring their tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it or brushing their teeth. This also applies when making ice, washing food, and cooking. As well, locals should use hand sanitizer after washing their hands.

At this time, there’s no word on when the advisory will be rescinded. For more information, call the Town Office at (250) 956-3111 or email reception@portmcneill.ca.