One million dollars is helping advance critical path development at the North Island Project, a copper and gold porphyry deposit situated on north Vancouver Island.

According to Northisle Copper and Gold Inc., project owner, the six-figure budget will support the immediate advancement of a pre-feasibility study and permitting activities, plus First Nations engagement, permitting advancement, and metallurgical testing.

The North Island Project is on a 33,149-hectare block of mineral titles near Port Hardy, stretching 50-kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine.

“I am very pleased to be able to share our development plans with investors, which include concrete, near-term goals to reduce risk and demonstrate additional project value,” notes Northisle President and CEO Sam Lee.

He continues, “Our goal is to rapidly advance the North Island Project which represents an economically compelling, developable project with extensive existing infrastructure and is well-positioned to be B.C.’s next copper mine.”

Meanwhile, Northisle confirms the appointment of Robin Tolbert as Vice President, Exploration, effective immediately, following the retirement of Jack McClintock. As well, the company has announced a transition plan for Chief Financial Officer, which will see Nicholas Van Dyk appointed as CFO effective September 1st.