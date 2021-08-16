Strong winds pushing smoke from the wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre. Photo provided by BC Wildfire service.

If you’re planning to head to the interior or down to the neighboring US, you’re asked to check DriveBC for any closures first.

As wildfire season continues to scorch the interior of BC, the provincial government is warning residents that some highways may close due to conditions.

Non-essential travel to and from fire-affected areas is discouraged, as it may lead to congestion on evacuation routes.

For those determined to travel on provincial roads adjacent to wildfires, the province recommends having a full tank of gas, and to be prepared for any delays.

BC’ers are asked to drive directly to their destinations and to not stop along the road while travelling.