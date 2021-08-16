The evacuation alert for Owens Bay has been lifted (Screenshot from Google Maps)

The wildfire that sparked an evacuation alert for the remote Sonora Island community of Owens Bay is now ‘under control’.

The Strathcona Regional District (SRD) shared an update yesterday (Sunday) afternoon stating that the fire had received ‘sufficient suppression action’ to ensure no further spread, prompting the alert to be lifted upon recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service.

However, as it still classifies under ‘active wildfire’, the SRD says BC Wildfire Service crews will continue their work over the coming days. With this in mind, locals should still expect to see fire activity within the perimeter of the fire.

On Friday afternoon, 17 firefighters and four helicopters were called in to fight the blaze burning at around three hectares in size, or 7.4 acres. Officials noted that 14 firefighters were still on scene yesterday helping fortify the blackline around the fire to 50-100 feet along its perimeter.

The evacuation alert, which first came into effect at 11:45 Thursday night, impacted those south of Hyacinth Lake and Dorr Lake. It urged residents of Owens Bay to be prepared to flee the area at a moment’s notice with grab-and-go bags ready.