A community on the North Island remains under a boil water advisory, with locals urged to get the word out.

In a weekend update, the Town of Port McNeill said that water samples taken this past Friday (Aug. 13th) came back as clear with no signs of bacteria.

However, town officials note two clear sets of samples in a row are needed to lift the advisory. They say further samples will be taken today (Monday), with results expected sometime tomorrow afternoon.

With this in mind, residents should still bring their tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it or brushing their teeth. This also applies when making ice, washing food, and cooking. As well, locals should use hand sanitizer after washing their hands.

Last Wednesday, the advisory came into effect after ‘trace amounts’ of E-coli were detected during routine testing.

For more information, call the Town Office at (250) 956-3111 or email reception@portmcneill.ca.