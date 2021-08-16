New COVID-19 cases in B.C. are holding steady, while a growing number of people are ending up in the hospital with the virus.

There are now 104 people hospitalized with COVID, up from the 82 reported on Friday.

The number of patients in UC ticked up, as well, from 39 on Friday to 47 as of Monday.

As for new cases B.C. added 1,434 over a three-day reporting period from Friday to Monday.

This includes:

Aug. 13-14: 532 new cases

Aug. 14-15: 441 new cases

Aug. 15-16: 461 new cases

Of the new cases, 112 were in the Island Health region, bringing the total active cases on the island to 307.

There was also one new COVID-related death to report over the weekend, in the Fraser Health region.

On a bright note, vaccination rates are slowly rising.

As of today, 82.6 percent of eligible people 12 and older in BC have gotten their first dose while 73.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

In addition, 83.5 percent of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 74.6 percent have gotten their second dose.