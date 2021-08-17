Grab your running shoes, the Terry Fox Run returns to Port Hardy next month.

Organizer Janet Dorward says the run will be held on September 19th, from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm, with both 1 km and 5 km route options available.

After being held virtually last year due to COVID-19, locals are once again invited to tie up their laces in person, taking part in the fight against cancer.

People of all ages and abilities are welcome, and while there’s no cost to register, Dorward says donations are encouraged.

At town council’s Tuesday (Aug. 10th) meeting, Dorward put in a request: “I would be delighted if the District of Port Hardy will permit us to host our event at Carrot Park as well as on its roads and sidewalks,” she wrote.

Dorward continued, “I also invite the Mayor, Council, and all the employees of the District of Port Hardy to register personally or as a team.”

Council approved Dorward’s request, which means the run will officially kick off at Carrot Park downtown.

For the organizer, the Terry Fox Run embodies Canada’s national values and patriotic spirit. “It’s fun (and easy!) to make a positive contribution,” Dorward noted.

And in addition to participating in person, she said people can also take part virtually from anywhere, not just locally.

“There will be a ‘Virtual Run Show’ which will feature breakfast tips from a celebrity chef, a musical performance, a warm-up routine, and heartfelt messages of thanks from the Fox Family and Canadian celebrities,” Dorward added.

To register personally or as a team, or for more details about this year’s run, visit www.terryfox.org