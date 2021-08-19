Social visits resume at a Campbell River long-term care home today, as Island Health declares the COVID-19 outbreak at Discovery Harbour over.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long-term care, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases related to the outbreak at the home,” the health authority notes.

Island Health first declared the outbreak on Aug. 4th, after three staff members tested positive for the virus. However, they say no residents tested positive.

In addition to social visits, admissions and transfers, resident movement between neighbourhoods, infection prevention measures, and appropriate use of personal protective equipment will continue at Discovery Harbour.

The long-term care home, located on 14th Avenue, is owned and operated by Park Place Seniors Living.

Island Health is now commending Discovery Harbour staff for their ‘exceptional work’ ensuring the outbreak did not further spread. The health authority says they worked with the home’s leadership to identify anyone who may have been exposed, taking steps to protect the health of all residents and staff.