Cotton candy, mini donuts, and fresh lemonade: It’s a common combo for fair-goers, kids and adults alike.

Now’s your chance to enjoy these fair favourites again, as the carnival marks its long-awaited return to Campbell River today, offering a fun experience highlighted by rides, games, and food.

West Coast Amusements (WCA) is bringing the fair back to town over a span of four days.

Things get underway today (Thursday) and wrap up on Sunday, with fairgrounds set up along Osprey Avenue, between Seahawk Drive and Eagle Drive, around the corner from the Quinsam Shell gas station.

The gates open at 3:00 pm today, 1:00 pm tomorrow, and noon on both Saturday and Sunday. However, hours are dependent on weather and guest attendance.

This summer, WCA crews are stopping by a handful of communities across Vancouver Island. So far, they’ve set up shop in Duncan and Nanaimo. Last week, crews were on the North Island in Port Hardy.

This all comes as welcome news for B.C.-based West Coast Amusements. Last year, fairs were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Happy to be back in Campbell River,” WCA owner Rob Hauser tells My Campbell River Now. “I think it’s good for the community and we’ve got some new rides here. There’s lots to do, we’re excited. The weather’s looking good.”

Founded over 80 years ago, WCA credits itself as the largest Canadian midway operation in Western Canada. They have around 125 rides and employ 500 staff at peak season through four travelling units.