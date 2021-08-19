Residents of Port McNeill have been dealing with a boil water advisory for over a week now, with no relief in sight.

According to the Town of Port McNeill, the advisory remains in effect as of 5:00 pm yesterday (Wednesday). It first came into play last Thursday after ‘trace amounts’ of E-coli were detected during routine testing.

“Results from the latest set of samples showed low levels of ‘Total Coliforms’ at the Harbour,” officials note.

They continue, “Island Health must have two consecutive clear samples in order to remove the boil water notice, as per Canadian drinking water guidelines. Public Works continues to work to identify a source of contamination and will continue to provide daily samples for testing.”

With this in mind, people should continue bringing their tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it or brushing their teeth. This also applies when making ice, washing food, and cooking. As well, locals should use hand sanitizer after washing their hands.

For more information, call the Town Office at (250) 956-3111 or email reception@portmcneill.ca. Locals are also encouraged to check the Port McNeill Facebook page for updates.