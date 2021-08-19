82.9% (3,842,302) of eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 74.0% (3,431,103) received their second dose.

In addition, 83.7% (3,619,755) of all eligible adults in BC have received their first dose and 75.3% (3,257,934) received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 689 new cases as there are now 5,982 active cases.

Additionally, two more deaths were reported, one in the Interior and the other in Northern Health.

Of the active cases, 121 individuals are in hospital and 56 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

27 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 239

