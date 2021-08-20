As more people get their COVID-19 vaccine, Island Health says there’s less need to maintain high-volume immunization clinics. With this in mind, staff is actually gearing to scale back these clinics island-wide.

On the North Island, clinics can be found at the Port Hardy Health Unit on Market Street and at the Port McNeill Health Unit on Grenville Place.

In Campbell River, the clinic is currently located within the downtown Community Centre on 11th Ave. But come September 26th, it’s closing its doors, moving to the Campbell River Health Unit on the Island Highway.

Meantime, Island Health says it’s making it ‘easier than ever’ for locals to get vaccinated. Islanders are now able to walk into any immunization clinic, without an appointment, for their first or second dose.

“Appointments are also readily available for people who prefer that option, and expert immunizers are ready and willing to support anyone who needs extra time or accommodation during their appointment,” Island Health notes.

As of yesterday, Island Health says 81 per cent of eligible Island residents received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 74 per cent were fully vaccinated.

“Thanks to the exceptional dedication of Island Health staff and physicians, the unwavering support of community partners and, most importantly, each individual’s commitment to protecting themselves and others from infection, we can start looking beyond the mass immunization effort,” adds Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health’s Chief Medical Health Officer.

In addition to Campbell River’s Health Unit, those in need of first and second doses after the large clinics close will be able to receive their vaccine at other, smaller locations outlined below: