If a tandem jump is on your bucket list, now is the time: The Campbell River Skydive Centre is soaring to new heights, hosting its first-ever Skydive Festival this weekend.

‘River City Skydive Festival’ is set for tomorrow (Saturday) from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm at the Campbell River Airport on Jubilee Parkway.

Skydivers will be in action, cruising the skies above Campbell River as they jump out of airplanes and helicopters.

For locals who want to strap on a parachute and make the big jump themselves, organizer Rob MacNeill says Campbell River Skydive is offering tandems out of their Cessna Airplanes. And a partnership with a local helicopter company, 49 North Helicopters, will see locals jump from choppers as well.

But those not interested in jumping can still enjoy a bird’s eye view via a 10-minute 49 North helicopter tour. As well, down below there will be an on-site artisan market, a vintage car show, food trucks, and live music with Doug Folkins and Trent Noonan. Coast AM’s sister station, JET FM, will also be on-site.

“This is our first time ever doing this,” MacNeill tells My Campbell River Now. “It’s our first time partnering up with the Campbell River arts community. It’s just going to be an amazing family day.”