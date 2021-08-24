Starting tomorrow, if you plan on riding a BC Transit bus, make sure to bring your face mask.

BC Transit is requiring the use of face coverings in its communities across the province, effective Wednesday.

Face coverings will be mandatory on buses and at bus stops, unless a passenger meets the exemption criteria.

BC Transit says the rest of its safety measures, reviewed by both the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafe BC, remain in place to ensure a safe environment for our employees, customers and communities.

These include:

enhanced cleaning and sanitization of buses and BC Transit facilities;

protective barriers between drivers and customers, either in the form of full driver doors on conventional buses or vinyl panels for handyDART service;

encouraging customers to stay home if they are sick;and

practising proper hand hygiene including washing your hands and using hand sanitizer.

Customers may notice a delay in our signage changes as we update our messaging in our transit systems across the province.

BC Transit would like to thank our customers that continue to support our COVID-19 policies, as we continue to focus on getting people where they need to go safely and efficiently.

For more information on BC Transit’s response to COVID-19 and our ongoing policies, click here.