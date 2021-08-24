Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

B.C. is reporting 641 new cases of COVID-19, including 53 in the Island Health region.

There are currently 5,357 active cases in the province, 430 on Vancouver Island, and 2,054 in the interior, which is being hit hardest by the virus.

Of the active cases, 138 patients are in hospital and 78 are in intensive care.

A total of 76.3 percent of B.C. adults and 75.1 percent of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

83.3 percent of those 12 and up and 84.1 percent of adults in the province received their first jab.

The new/active cases include:

149 new cases in Fraser Health (total active cases: 1,223)

125 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health (total active cases: 1,330)

273 new cases in Interior Health (total active cases: 2,054)

39 new cases in Northern Health (total active cases: 308)

53 new cases in Island Health (total active cases: 430)

two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada (total active cases: 12)

From Aug. 9th to 22nd, people who are not fully vaccinated accounted for 83.4 percent of cases and 85.6 percent of hospitalizations.

Cases (Aug. 16-22)

Unvaccinated: 2,870 (70.2 percent)

Partially vaccinated: 541 (13.2 percent)

Fully vaccinated: 680 (16.6 percent)

Hospitalizations (Aug. 9-22)

Unvaccinated: 108 (77.7 percent)

Partially vaccinated: 11 (7.9 percent)

Fully vaccinated: 20 (14.4 percent)