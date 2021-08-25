The number of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. is rising by the day.

The province reported 698 new ones this afternoon.

This includes 69 in Island Health, bringing the total active cases to 470, island-wide.

Neighbouring Vancouver Coastal Health, which includes Powell River, added 129 new cases to its total, as its active cases rose to 1,347.

The majority of the new cases over the past two weeks are among those who aren’t fully vaccinated.

From Aug. 10th to 23rd, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 83.3 percent of cases and 85 percent of hospitalizations.

And, as of today, 83.5 percent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 75.4 percent are fully vaccinated.