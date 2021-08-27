With the 2021 election trail underway, three more people are in the running for the North Island-Powell River riding, increasing the candidate count to seven.

According to Elections Canada, Jennifer Grenz is now the confirmed Liberal Party candidate. Meanwhile, Carla Neal will represent the Marxist-Leninist Party, with Paul Macknight leading the People’s Party.

Conservative’s Shelley Downey, Green’s Jessica Wegg, Maverick’s Stacey Gastis, and NDP incumbent Rachel Blaney were already confirmed for the riding.

On ElectionsCanada.ca, it’s noted ‘close of nominations’ for candidates is this coming Monday, Aug. 30th, with the federal election set for Sept. 20th.

On the campaign trail:

During a campaign stop today (Friday), Liberal leader Justin Trudeau offered one billion dollars to provinces to develop a vaccine passport. He applauded the premiers of Quebec and B.C. who have announced they are introducing proof of vaccination programs.

Meanwhile, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh repeated his promise of universal pharmacare if his party is elected. Singh said it could be in place as early as next year and save families about $500 annually in prescription medication costs.

And Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said his party would extend Employment Insurance benefits for seriously ill workers from 26 weeks to a full year.

– with files from Wendy Gray, Vista Radio