Locals in Port Hardy are being warned of a bad batch of drugs circulating around town.

In a post to the Kwakiutl Health Centre Facebook page, the RCMP allegedly confirmed this morning (Wednesday) that a batch of crack is “most likely contaminated with fentanyl.”

With this in mind, drug users are urged to not use alone, keep naloxone handy, and, if possible, test their drugs before use.

This comes on the heels of International Overdose Awareness Day. Yesterday, B.C.’s chief coroner, Lisa Lapoint said the supply of illicit drugs in the province is a threat to both public health and safety.

Her latest release pointed to data that found more than 1,000 people died from illicit drug toxicity in the first six months of this year.

Lapointe said we need to change the way we treat people who use drugs.

“I think we need a shift, just a significant shift, in how we, our politicians, our local governments look at those who use substances and recognize them as people worthy of medical support,” she said.

As drug toxicity is noted as the leading cause of death in B.C. for those between the ages of 19 and 39, Lapoint added that removing barriers to a safe drug supply and ensuring timely access to affordable treatment will save lives.