Vancouver Island grocers are teaming with the BC Cancer Foundation for a potentially life-saving initiative.

They’re looking to raise $500,000, to advance life-saving diagnostic technology that will change outcomes for prostate cancer patients in the community and beyond.

From Sept. 8th to Nov. 8th, The Future Cures Campaign will unite local grocery brands across the island.

Coalition partners include: 49th Parallel Grocery, Country Grocer, Fairway Markets, Quality Foods, Thrifty Foods, and Tru Value Foods.

Thrifty Foods will match all donations up to $125,000 until Nov. 8th.

This campaign will raise funds for PSMA-PET: state-of-the-art imaging technology used to optimize and inform treatment for prostate cancer patients.

PSMA imaging scans help pinpoint the precise location of prostate cancer and reveal if it has spread.

Funding PSMA-PET will help move this breakthrough technology into a future standard of care in B.C.

While it varies from location to location, some stores are taking in-person donations, some are doing a percentage of sales, some are matching online donations, some are hosting events and some are taking donations directly at the cash register.

This year, over 6,000 people on Vancouver Island will be diagnosed with cancer. The most common facing men is prostate cancer.

To donate, click here.