Despite rising vaccination rates, we’re seeing another bloated number of COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The province reported 814 new ones today, including 90 in the Island Health region.

That brings the island’s total number of active cases to 485.

Vancouver Coastal Health, which includes Powell River, added 135 new ones, meaning there are 939 active cases in the region.

In the meantime, as of Wednesday, 85.2 percent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 77.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

Among eligible adults, those numbers go up to 85.8 percent and 78.6 percent, respectively.

More people are also ending up in the hospital with COVID. There are now 261 people in the hospital, up six from Tuesday, and 129 of them are in intensive care.

Once again, it’s the unvaccinated, or partially vaccinated, who are driving the fourth wave.

From Aug. 31st to Sept. 6, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 77.8 percent of cases and from Aug. 24th to Sept. 6th, they accounted for 85.9 percent of hospitalizations.