The pandemic is once again impacting the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League.

Lake Cowichan and Westshore’s season opener that was supposed to happen today (Wednesday) has been cancelled and will be rescheduled after some players tested positive for COVID-19.

The league’s COVID Committee and Executive says they made this decision in an attempt to mitigate the risk of spreading this virus further.

Future games will be assessed on a day-to-day basis, and the names of the players and all health information will be kept confidential.

The league is recommending that teams revert to their COVID-19 protocols that were put into place last fall, as there are many participants on the teams that are not from the Island Health region.