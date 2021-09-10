Police in Port Hardy are looking for witnesses following a Friday night assault outside a local hotel.

Last Friday, Sept. 3rd just before 10:00 pm, the Port Hardy RCMP was called to the Quarter Deck Inn on Hardy Bay Rd.

They say someone was assaulted and suffered minor injuries. However, the victim couldn’t provide detailed suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information about this crime or who knows who’s responsible is asked to call the Port Hardy RCMP at (250) 949-6335 and reference file #2021-2925. To remain anonymous, tipsters can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or submit a tip online here.