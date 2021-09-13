The deadline to apply to cast your federal election vote by mail is upon us.

You can vote by mail, or in person at an Elections Canada office if they will be away from their riding on advance polling days or on election day or if it’s more convenient for them.

Elections Canada is strongly encouraging anyone who is self-isolating, or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, who have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, or who cannot wear a mask to apply to vote by mail.

If you plan doing that, you should apply for a special ballot voting kit as soon as possible.

They need to allow time for their kit to reach them and for them to return their completed ballot to Elections Canada by election day.

Voting by mail automatically makes you ineligible to vote in person at advance polls or on election day.

To mail in your vote, you have to first complete an application online.

You can also call Elections Canada to request a paper form, print one from the website or get one at any Elections Canada office.

You must include proof of their identity and address with their application.

The deadline to apply to vote by mail is tomorrow (Sept. 14th) at 6:00pm, local time.

Voting by mail details

After approving an elector’s application to vote by mail, Elections Canada sends them a special ballot voting kit.

Each special ballot voting kit includes a pre-addressed return envelope with prepaid postage.

Those whose return envelope is addressed to their local Elections Canada office must return their completed special ballot either by mail or in person to that office. They can also return it in person at their polling station by dropping it in a ballot box specifically set up for that purpose before polls close on election day, that is, Monday, Sept. 20th.

Those whose return envelope is addressed to 440 Coventry Road in Ottawa, Ontario must make sure their completed ballot arrives at that address by 6:00 p.m., Eastern time, on election day.

Voting at an Elections Canada office