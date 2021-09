A man wanted by police on the North Island for “serious offences” has been arrested in Campbell River.

Jeremy Smith was found and taken into custody without incident this past Saturday, Sept. 11th, after a tip was received from downtown security patrols, Campbell River RCMP Cst. Maury Tyre says.

The Port McNeill RCMP was on the lookout for Smith. Tyre says he was “held in custody to face pending charges.”