It’s another reason to get active, tie up your shoelaces or hop on your bike. We’re steps closer to new walking and cycling infrastructure upgrades within two communities north of Campbell River.

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk says locals in both Port McNeill and Port Hardy will soon benefit from better active transportation infrastructure that looks to safely connect neighbourhoods to parks, schools, and town centres.

Port McNeill is receiving $290,584 from the Province for the Hemlock Street Active Transportation upgrades project which will install a 211 metre multi-use sidewalk along a high-traffic corridor, completing a connection to a senior’s accessibility ramp being installed from the senior’s housing complex.

As well, Port Hardy is receiving $221,981 for the Granville Street to Trustee Sidewalk and Pathway project. Babchuk says this will add 760 metres of sidewalk along the busy collector road of Granville Street plus 400 metres of pathway to connect a residential area to downtown and recreation sites.

“By investing in sidewalk improvements and paths that connect people to their communities, we are working to build accessibility and convenience into people’s everyday lives,” she notes.

Babchuk says more opportunities for active transportation increases the quality of life in communities and ensures all people can get where they need to go, in turn enhancing community connectivity, accessibility, and tourism.

But the funding actually extends far beyond. In all, the Province says a total of 33 Indigenous and local governments across B.C. are receiving funding for shovel-ready projects that will increase the number of people walking and cycling as well as improve the safety of vulnerable road users.