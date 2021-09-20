RCMP are asking people to call police if they believe someone may be stealing a catalytic converter.

There have been multiple reports all over British Columbia this year about thefts of this vital auto part.

“The sound will be unmistakable,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP. “If you hear a grinding noise or what sounds like an electric saw on the street outside your house at 4:00 am, it’s not a 24-hour muffler repair shop. It might be a cat-con thief. We’re asking everyone in the public to call 9-1-1 when you see or hear something suspicious.”

North Vancouver RCMP said in a release that parking in a well lit area or your garage and using motion sensing exterior house lights can help prevent theft of your catalytic converter.

“Not everyone has a secure garage or even a driveway,” said DeVries. “For many, the only choice is to park on the street. That’s why we’re asking the public to keep a watchful eye in their neighbourhood and to report anything that seems suspicious.”

Anyone with information about people stealing catalytic converters is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604 985-1311 or Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.