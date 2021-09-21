Election Day 2021 is wrapping up in British Columbia. Today (Monday), B.C.’ers hit the polls in a pandemic federal election — a first for Canada.

Electors who hadn’t already voted in advance polls or through the mail cast their ballot in person throughout the day for who they want to represent them federally.

In B.C., the polls closed at 7:00 pm.

North Island-Powell River Preliminary Results (as of 10:00 pm):

Polls Reporting: 220 of 254 (86.61 %)

Voter Turnout: 34,208 of 92,814 registered electors (36.86 %) — does not include electors who registered on election day.

Population: 105,466

Number of electors on list: 92,814

Party Candidate Votes Percent of Votes NDP-New Democratic Party Rachel Blaney 13,845 40.5 % Conservative Shelley Downey 11,616 34.0 % Maverick Party Stacey Gastis 166 0.5 % Liberal Jennifer Grenz 4,466 13.1 % People’s Party – PPC Paul Macknight 1,709 5.0 % Marxist-Leninist Carla Neal 56 0.2 % Green Party Jessica Wegg 2,350 6.9 % Total number of valid votes: 34,208

National Results:

Polling stations are now closed across Canada. The Liberal Party will form a minority government.

Liberal Party: 93 elected (leading 65)

Conservatives: 95 elected (leading 25)

Bloc Quebecois: 26 elected (leading 6)

NDP: 12 (leading 17)

Green Party: 0 (leading 2)

People’s Party of Canada: 0 (0 leading)

To form a majority government, one party must win at least 170 seats. Mail-in ballots will not begin to be counted until tomorrow (Tuesday) with no results final until that process has ended.