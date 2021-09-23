More lottery luck on Vancouver Island. Comox Valley co-workers Deborah Banks and Dale Miller just scored big after matching 4/4 numbers to win the top Extra prize.

Banks, from Cumberland, and Miller, from Comox, say they’re sharing feelings of “complete disbelief” along with $500,000 after picking up a winning ticket for the Aug. 20th Lotto Max draw.

While the two live in different cities, they work together in Fanny Bay and purchased the ticket at the Buckley Bay Beachcomber.

Banks woke up Miller to share the good news, after scanning the ticket from home on the BCLC Lotto! app. “My first thoughts were, ‘this can’t be true,’” Banks said. Meanwhile, Miller’s first thoughts were, “‘it’s a joke, it’s too early in the morning for this.’”

According to Banks, sometimes the two select numbers that are meaningful to them when they play together. But this ticket was actually a “quick pick.”

The friends celebrated by treating their families to dinner, with both sharing similar dreams for their unexpected prize: paying off their mortgages and saving for retirement.

“Awesome! Totally awesome – still doesn’t feel real,” Miller said, with Banks adding, “It’s a dream come true.”

So far this year, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $29 million in prize-winning Extra tickets and more than $160 million from Lotto Max.