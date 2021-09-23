As of Sept. 22nd, the boil water notice has finally been lifted for Port McNeill (Photo: Ethan Morneau, staff)

Residents in Port McNeill can start drinking their tap water again without boiling it. The boil water advisory that plagued the town for over a month has finally been lifted.

The Town of Port McNeill first notified locals of this change yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon. They said that after the required number of water sample test results came back satisfactory, town officials were advised by the Vancouver Island Health Authority that they could lift the advisory.

“Thank you Public Works crew, Island Health, and all of our consultants in helping us through this issue! And mostly thank you to everyone affected for your patience, understanding, and most of all, support, as we navigated this difficult situation,” read a Facebook post.

Port McNeill was first notified that E-coli bacteria was detected in the local drinking water distribution system back on Aug. 11th. Locals were urged to bring their tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it or brushing their teeth, when making ice, washing food, or cooking.

For more information regarding the boil water advisory being lifted, locals can call the Town Office at (250) 956-3111.