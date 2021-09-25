The ballots have been counted and the results are final for the North Island-Powell River riding. It’s another federal election in the books.

In all, Elections Canada says 57,456 votes were cast within the riding, either in-person or through the mail.

And while it’s noted that 61.9 per cent of the area’s registered voters voted this year, Election Canada says that total doesn’t actually include people who registered to vote on election day, Sept. 20th.

In North Island-Powell River, NDP incumbent Rachel Blaney claimed victory again with 22,559 votes, which equates to 39.3 per cent of all votes cast.

RELATED: Rachel Blaney talks affordable housing, climate crisis

Meanwhile, Conservative Party candidate Shelley Downey had a total of 20,779 votes, or 36.2 per cent, with Liberal candidate Jennifer Grenz garnering 7,540 votes, or 13.1 per cent.

Jessica Wegg of the Green Party came in fourth, with 3,482 votes, or 6.1 per cent, followed by Paul MacKnight of the People’s Party. He had 2,685 votes, or 4.7 per cent.

Maverick Party candidate Stacey Gastis had 322 votes, or 0.6 per cent, and Marxist-Leninist candidate Carla Neal had 89 votes, or 0.2 per cent.