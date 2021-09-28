The federal statutory holiday National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a day to reflect on recent discoveries at Canada’s former residential schools, is this Thursday, Sept. 30th.

Also known as Orange Shirt Day, people on Vancouver Island and across the country are asked to recognize the tragic history of loss while honouring Indigenous residential school survivors, their families, and communities.

In a press conference today, Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin said Sept. 30th is also a day to reiterate Every Child Matters. “That is why we must take action, and why we are taking action,” he said.

Locally, in Port McNeill, town officials are asking that locals wear orange on this day.

Meanwhile, in Port Hardy, the ‘Tri-Band Truth & Reconciliation Day Every Child Matters March’ kicks off at 10:30 am at the Port Hardy Secondary School parking lot.

The march is set for 11:00 am, taking participants down Granville St. to Carrot Park where lunch will be provided, organizers note.

As well, COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. “Do wear a mask, sanitize and follow social distancing guidelines,” reads the event poster. “Please stay home if you are unwell.”

For more details about the Port Hardy event, call Ravena Coon at (250) 230-0949, Sherry Humchitt at (250) 230-4531, or Tammy Hunt at (250) 230-4716.

T-shirt design – words from artist William Wasden:

“Bumblebees represent the importance of family and warrior spirit. In our culture, bumblebees work together as one in work and protecting their home. In the dance of the bumblebees, the family comes out dancing from oldest to youngest, displaying the importance of everyone especially the next generation of children, ‘Every Child Matters.’”

Wasden continues, “Through the protection of their home and family, bees can become very hostile and, without fear, challenge creatures of greater. In our warrior dances, often small ceremonial paddles painted orange and black were sewn to the dancer’s skin, representing the warrior’s guardian spirit coming from the powerful bumblebees.”

Why orange shirts?

“Orange Shirt Day is a legacy of the St. Joseph Mission (SJM) residential school commemoration event held in Williams Lake, B.C., Canada, in the spring of 2013,” Laichwiltach Family Life Society says.

“It grew out of Phyllis’ story of having her shiny new orange shirt taken away on her first day of school at the Mission, and it has become an opportunity to keep the discussion on all aspects of residential schools happening annually.”

LFLS continues, “The date was chosen because it is the time of year in which children were taken from their homes to residential schools, and because it is an opportunity to set the stage for anti-racism and anti-bullying policies for the coming school year. It also gives teachers time to plan events that will include children, as we want to ensure that we are passing the story and learning on to the next generations.”