Crews with Port Hardy Fire Rescue are keeping busy dealing with high call volumes, and it’s prompting them to put out a plea for more volunteers.

In fact, at the current pace, the local fire department is set to reach or exceed a volume of 250 calls this year. According to Port Hardy Fire, that’s actually a record-high, and it’s already a 30 per cent increase when compared to all calls received in 2020.

“This increase is in addition to weekly training to improve skills, hall duties to maintain trucks and equipment, weekend training to grow and develop, and many community events to support our small-town vibe,” crews say.

In an effort to maintain the growing workload and the town’s protective emergency services, Port Hardy Fire is currently recruiting a new batch of volunteers.

An orientation and recruitment information sessions are set for this coming Thursday (Oct. 7) at 7 pm at Fire Hall No. 1 on Central St. More details can be found here.

“Your community needs you, and it goes without saying that the training we do is for life,” Port Hardy Fire adds.