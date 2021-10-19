Starting next week in certain communities, BC health officials are scrapping capacity limits for inside organized events and gatherings that check for proof of vaccination.

In a press conference today (Oct. 19), Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the 50 per cent capacity limit currently place will be revised to 100 per cent on Monday.

That’s the day after full vaccination and presentation of a BC Vaccine Card will be required for anyone 12 and up to access certain events, services, and businesses.

“So we’re hoping to leverage the benefits of the vaccine card, and this is an important first step of that,” Henry said.

“And we’ll be monitoring carefully and looking at whether we can take away additional restrictions depending on how things evolve over the next few weeks.”

However, Henry said that capacity limits will remain in effect where regional orders are in place, including Fraser East and parts of Northern and Interior Health regions.

As well, come Monday, Henry said the requirement to remain seated at a table in restaurants and pubs will be lifted, but noted indoor mask requirements remain in effect for all indoor gatherings and events.

