It’ll be a windy Thursday on north Vancouver Island.

So says Environment Canada, as it issues a wind warning for exposed coastal sections of the North Island, as well as the southern region of Central Coast.

The weather agency says strong southeast winds ahead of an intense low-pressure system will develop tomorrow (Oct. 21) morning, easing something tomorrow night.

In fact, southeast winds of 90 km/h gusting to 110 are expected throughout the day.

That said, Environment Canada warns locals that loose objects may be tossed by the wind, potentially causing injury or damage. As well, it says high winds may cause tree branches to break.