A series of teen wellness and community support events happening next week on the North Island and in Campbell River will see a former NHLer in attendance.

Jordin Tootoo has been penned the keynote speaker at the upcoming We Care Fair, which is making a stop in Port Hardy next Tuesday, followed by Alert Bay on Wednesday, with one last stop in Campbell River on Thursday.

Upcoming ‘We Care Fair’ dates and locations:

Oct. 26: Port Hardy Civic Arena – doors open at 5 pm

Oct. 27: Alert Bay Lawrence Ambers Rec Centre – doors open at 5 pm

Oct. 28: Campbell River Community Centre – doors open at 5 pm

The Nawalakw Healing Society, Kwakiutl District Council Health, and First Nations Health Authority have come together to host the fair, and according to organizers, it’s directly related to suicide prevention, as well as drug and addiction awareness for teens aged 12 to 18.

Topics like trauma and addiction, unintentional or intentional overdose, and Naloxone training will be covered. Plus, Tootoo is set to host a mental health and suicide presentation.

“Central and North Vancouver Island communities have been deeply affected by the loss of multiple youth and young adults to suicide over the past two years to the present day,” reads a release. “This is our chance to show our teens that we care.”

Organizers say these are registered events, meaning there’s a limited amount of people allowed to attend. People can’t attend without registering, and proof of vaccination is required.

“Please be prepared to show your vaccine card along with picture ID to support your proof of vaccination,” organizers add. As well, due to COVID-19, they say Tootoo won’t be able to sign autographs or do meet and greets.

To register for the Port Hardy event, click here; for the Alert Bay event, click here; or for the Campbell River event, click here.