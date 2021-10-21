(Image provided by the Government of Canada and My Parry Sound Now Staff)

Ottawa is rolling out a standardized national proof of COVID-19 vaccination system for international travel.

The new federal vaccine certificate is the same one Ontario and other provinces introduced over the past three weeks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has been working with the provinces and territories to make sure their proof of vaccination documents are also federally accepted.

Trudeau says as of today, eight of the 13 provinces and territories have adapted the federal standard for the certificates with the remaining provinces expected to join by November 30th.

Marked by the Canada logo on the top right of the document, the certificate includes a QR code and minimal personal information.

According to the government’s website, travellers will need to show proof of vaccination when travelling in Canada by air, rail or cruise ship as of October 30th and the new Canadian proof of vaccination may be used to meet this requirement.

The site also says there will be a short transition period where travellers will be able to travel if they show a valid COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of travel as an alternative to providing proof of full vaccination.

However, if travellers have not already started the vaccination process, or do not start soon, the feds say they risk not qualifying for travel as of November 30.