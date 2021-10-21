The sound of smashing windows got the attention of a pair of off-duty officers on Vancouver Island.

They were quick to react and quickly took a man into custody without incident in Port Hardy.

At around 7:30pm Tuesday, two off duty Port Hardy RCMP officers, Cst. Ling and Cst. Dupuy, were in the area of Granville St and Thunderbird Way in Port Hardy when they heard a window break from a nearby church.

They located a man in the direct area of the broken window, and identified themselves as police.

The man was cooperative and taken into custody.

“Incidents such as this highlight that police are on duty 24/7 trying to keep the community they live and work in safe,” says Cst. Julie Miller Media relations officer in Port Hardy.

An on duty officer arrived and brought the man back to cells to be released pending further investigation without charges.

Initial information has revealed the man was attempting to access a free food pantry inside the building.