A scary late-night incident at a gas station down in Cumberland. Local police are now searching for the man who robbed the Esso on Dunsmuir Ave.

At around 11:00 last night (Thursday, Oct. 21), the Comox Valley RCMP responded to the scene. The victim told police that the man had entered the store and demanded money while holding what appeared to be a gun.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black ‘Adidas’ hoodie, black pants, and black gloves. He was also sporting a green face-covering that resembled a scarf or bandana.

Despite the suspect fleeing on foot, RCMP Cst. Monika Terragni said officers had no luck in finding him.

“Investigators from the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit are in the area again today gathering evidence,” explained Terragni.

She said surveillance cameras captured an image of the man, with additional images to be released as they become available.

At this time, the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit is asking anyone with information to call the RCMP directly at (250) 338-1321. To make an anonymous report, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip online.