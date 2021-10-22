A Burnaby woman can thank peanuts for helping her win B.C.’s largest-ever lottery prize.

Christine Lauzon won $70-million in the Sept. 28 Lotto Max draw.

Lauzon says she stopped by a Burnaby store to soothe a hankering for peanuts and made a spur-of-the-moment decision to add a lottery ticket to her purchase.

“I just thought, ‘Why not buy a ticket?’” Lauzon says. “I have definitely dreamed about it but I never thought it would actually happen. You never think it’s going to happen.”

According to Lauzon, she’ll be sharing the money with close family members, and donating some to charity.

“I feel nervous and excited all in one,” she adds. “I can’t fully wrap my head around it all right now. I am so excited for what is to come.”

So far this year, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $169 million in winnings from Lotto Max.