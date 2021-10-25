Things are getting spooky on North Vancouver Island. To celebrate the Halloween season, numerous events are on tap for local communities.

On Halloween night in Port McNeill, this coming Sunday, Oct. 31, the local fire department is hosting its annual ‘Fireworks Show’ from downtown.

The show kicks off at 7:30 pm, with locals encouraged to find a spot in town to watch, keeping in mind there are some changes this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

“The town council has decided not to have the bonfire or concession because of COVID-19 restrictions,” noted Port McNeill Fire Rescue.

“We look forward to putting on a great show for our community. If anyone or any businesses would like to donate, they can at the town office.”

Meanwhile, in Port Hardy, locals looking to light their own fireworks on Halloween night will need a permit, town officials say.

According to the town’s Facebook page, consumer fireworks can only be discharged on Oct. 31, between 5 pm and 10 pm. And while there’s no fee to do so, permit applications must be submitted to Municipal Hall no later than 4:30 pm this Friday.

Also in Port Hardy, the local Recreation Centre is hosting a ‘Spooktacular Skate’. Locals are invited to dress in costume, hitting the ice on Halloween for the Family Skate, from 3:30 pm until 4:15 pm, or the $2 Public Skate, from 4:15 pm until 5 pm.

As well, next Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Rotary Club of Port Hardy is hosting a ‘Pumpkin Patch Walk’ at the Seawall, with help from the public.

Locals are encouraged to leave their pumpkins at the curb Tuesday morning for pick up. Then, collectively, pumpkins will be displayed along the Seawall, from 6 pm until 8 pm, with event-goers entering through the Torii Gate at Carrot Park.