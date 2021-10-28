The man who threw eggs at some Campbell River workers may also have attacked three cars in Courtenay with an axe.

On Oct. 16, staff at Quinsam Communications were left “dumbfounded” after someone came in and started throwing eggs at displays, merchandise, and the workers themselves.

Sales consultant Cody Spetifore said the man entered the store, located within Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre, “fairly irate” with a carton of eggs in his hands.

However, it took under two minutes for the egg-thrower to flee the scene, Spetifore told My Campbell River Now. After causing a mess, he quickly ran out of the store, jumped into a car and took off.

Today, media reports have linked this same suspect to a series of axe attacks on vehicles in the Comox Valley, and possibly across Vancouver Island.

At 9:40 this morning, Comox Valley RCMP received a report of a man damaging a vehicle with an axe in a parking lot on the 700-block of Ryan Road in Courtenay.

According to Cst. Monika Terragni, officers quickly went to the area and located the man inside his car.

“He was safely arrested and will remain in custody pending a court appearance,” Terragni said.

“We are currently investigating incidents in Courtenay, Port Alberni, and Campbell River in which this man may have been involved.”

The car he was driving, a blue 2013 Honda Civic, is the same one the Comox Valley RCMP asked the public to be on the lookout for on Wednesday.

If you have any information and have not had the opportunity to speak with police, you’re asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.