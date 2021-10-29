Ordering in or picking up? BCers can now add a packaged glass of wine, cider or draft beer, or an unmixed ounce of a spirit to their food order.

The new change, which came into effect today (Oct. 29), is another revenue-generating option for B.C.’s liquor- and food-primary liquor licensees, the Province says.

It comes following extensive consultation, in which industry manufacturers gave a thumbs up. Officials say the change also responds to industry feedback from the Business Technical Advisory Panel.

While licensed restaurants and pubs were already allowed to sell bottles of wine and spirits, now that patrons can buy single-serve, rather than just a full bottle, it can help “limit health impacts associated with increased consumption,” the Province adds.