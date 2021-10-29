Federal Proof of Vaccination for travel has arrived in BC.

Starting October 30th, Canadians will have to show their Federal proof of vaccination – which is different than the BC Vaccine Card – when travelling by air, train, or cruise ships.

The federal government says that this proof can be used for international travel moving forwards. They are also recommending that you check the travel requirements of Canada and how it relates to the country that you’re travelling to to avoid any mishaps in travel.

The Province says there is a grace period for domestic travel where you can use the Provincial card, but the Federal Card is the only option after November 30th.

BC Minister of Health Adrian Dix says the process for receiving the Federal Card is nearly identical to the BC Vaccine Card.

“The federal card can be accessed in the same way as the BC Vaccine Card, which 3.7 million British Columbians have downloaded to enjoy non-essential activities throughout our province,” Dix says. “By ensuring all of us are fully vaccinated, we can do more with the people we love, safely.”

The new proof can be found through the same means as the BC Vaccine Card, by logging in through the Ministry of Health’s website. Once the QR code is generated, there is an option to “Save As.” You can click the ‘Save As’ drop-down to find the PDF for federal proof of vaccination.

In another similar release, the BC government has also extended the mandate for wearing masks in all public spaces. The previous order, which was set to expire on Sunday, has been extended, though today’s news release did not contain a new expiry date.