Road closures abound this week in Port Hardy.

Sections of Main St., Hastings St. and Market St. will be temporarily closed this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (Nov. 3, 4, 5), between 8 am and 4:30 pm, as crews complete construction work.

Between these hours, the District of Port Hardy says drivers should expect delays, with single-lane traffic flow maintained to allow access to residential and commercial properties.

“Please be cautious around the work activities, observe all signage and posted detours,” the district adds. Locals with questions or concerns can call the district office directly (250) 949-7779.